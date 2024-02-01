Winter Weather Returns

A Pacific storm enters western Arizona during the morning hours on this first day of February. Expect rain to spread across the state from west to east through the day, and snow levels will initially be above 7,000 feet. Shortly after sunset, snow levels will fall to 6,000 feet with widespread mountain snow and rain Thursday night into Friday morning, then turning more showery into Friday night. A few light snow flurries linger for eastern Arizona Saturday. General snowfall accumulations range from 4 to 8 inches above 6,000 feet and 1 to 2 inches to 5,500 feet, with rainfall amounts for lower elevations ranging from half an inch to 1 inch south of the Mogollon Rim and up to a quarter-inch north.

The most hazardous period of travel will be late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains regions for elevation above 7,000 feet valid from 8 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday, along with winter weather advisories for Grand Canyon country and the Western Mogollon Rim above 6,000 feet, valid from 3 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.

The weather quiets down and warms up Sunday and Monday. Another, potentially stronger storm is expected mid next week.