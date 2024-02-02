Mayes joins multistate coalition defending DACA

Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a multistate coalition opposing an attempt by the state of Texas to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

DACA has shielded more than 800,000 young immigrants brought to the U-S as children from deportation.

The brief filed by 23 attorneys general with the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals urges it to reject a Texas district court decision that DACA isn’t authorized by law.

In Arizona more than 30,000 people are program recipients, known as Dreamers, who Mayes’ office says have enrolled in colleges and universities and have started businesses.

Mays also says doing away with DACA could result in a loss of $280 billion in national economic growth over a decade.

The program was created by executive memorandum by President Barack Obama in 2012.

Texas and eight other states want to end the program entirely.