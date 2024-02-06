© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center safe from Blue Cross coverage changes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 6, 2024 at 8:51 AM MST
The Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Ariz.
YRMC
The Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Ariz.

Dignity Health hospitals are now out of network for anyone covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona — except for the Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Blue Cross, which is the largest health insurance provider in Arizona, says they tried to keep Dignity Health in-network, but their offers were rejected.

Emergency room visits will still be covered as will patients already receiving treatment.

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott isn’t impacted because the hospital and insurance provider reached a three-year deal to continue in-network coverage last April.

Hospital officials say Yavapai County Blue Cross Blue Shield customers will remain covered regardless of what’s happening in other places at this time.

For everyone else, the change went into effect on Feb. 1.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsYavapai Regional Medical Centerhealth care
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF