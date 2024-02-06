Yavapai Regional Medical Center safe from Blue Cross coverage changes

Dignity Health hospitals are now out of network for anyone covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona — except for the Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Blue Cross, which is the largest health insurance provider in Arizona, says they tried to keep Dignity Health in-network, but their offers were rejected.

Emergency room visits will still be covered as will patients already receiving treatment.

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott isn’t impacted because the hospital and insurance provider reached a three-year deal to continue in-network coverage last April.

Hospital officials say Yavapai County Blue Cross Blue Shield customers will remain covered regardless of what’s happening in other places at this time.

For everyone else, the change went into effect on Feb. 1.