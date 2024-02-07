Heavy snowfall creates increased avalanche danger on San Francisco Peaks

The first in a series of winter storms this week dropped two feet of snow in some high-elevation areas of the San Francisco Peaks, creating high avalanche danger.

According to the Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center, backcountry conditions are dangerous and human-triggered and natural avalanches are possible.

Experts warn skiers and others to stay out of areas near and above treeline and in openings amongst the trees.

They say danger below treeline is also considerable.

The center says as this storm cycle continues very large natural avalanches are possible.

The forecast calls for several inches or more of snow on the San Francisco Peaks through Thursday, creating even more avalanche danger.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Thursday for elevations above 5,000 feet. Up to 16 inches of additional snowfall is possible above 6,500 feet, with 8 inches possible at lower elevations.