Winter weather continues

Heavy snowfall across the region on this Thursday 2/8, gradually shifting into eastern Arizona this evening. Travel across the high country will be hazardous if not impossible. Forecast additional snowfall of 8-12” above 6000’, 4-8” to 5000’ and 1-2” to 4000’ can be expected. Things quiet down late Thursday into midday Friday. Friday afternoon into Saturday the last weather disturbance in this cycle delivers a final round of snow and rain which looks to mainly impact eastern Arizona. We break out of this wintry cycle Saturday night. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect above 5000’ valid into Thursday night.