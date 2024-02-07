© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 in Prescott is currently off the air. We are working to restore service.

KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Winter weather continues int Saturday 2/10

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Lee Born
Published February 7, 2024 at 11:46 AM MST

The first in a series of winter storms delivered heavy mountain snow and soaking lower elevation rain Tuesday night. Snow and rain showers continue Wednesday with snow falling to 4000’ in elevation at times along with periods of brief heavy snowfall. A second storm moves in Thursday with steady, moderate snowfall through the day. A lull in showers occurs Friday, though light mountain snow persists. Saturday the last weather disturbance in this cycle moves through the region with a final round of snow and rain shifting into eastern Arizona through the day. We break out of this wintry cycle Saturday night. Accumulating snow will mainly be realized for elevations above 5000’. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect above 6000’ valid into Thursday night.
KNAU and Arizona News
Lee Born
Lee.Born@nau.edu
See stories by Lee Born