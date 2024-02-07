Winter weather continues int Saturday 2/10

The first in a series of winter storms delivered heavy mountain snow and soaking lower elevation rain Tuesday night. Snow and rain showers continue Wednesday with snow falling to 4000’ in elevation at times along with periods of brief heavy snowfall. A second storm moves in Thursday with steady, moderate snowfall through the day. A lull in showers occurs Friday, though light mountain snow persists. Saturday the last weather disturbance in this cycle moves through the region with a final round of snow and rain shifting into eastern Arizona through the day. We break out of this wintry cycle Saturday night. Accumulating snow will mainly be realized for elevations above 5000’. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect above 6000’ valid into Thursday night.