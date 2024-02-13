Arizona GOP revives push to allow concealed firearms on college campuses

Flagstaff Sen. Wendy Rogers is pushing a bill c would allow anyone with a concealed carry weapon permit to bring guns onto college campuses.

State law currently prohibits firearms on school grounds.

Senate Bill 1198 would bar the governing board of a university, college or community college from enacting rules that prohibit the possession of a concealed weapon by anyone with a valid concealed carry permit.

The Republican Rogers told a committee it’s about protecting oneself “in an increasingly dangerous environment — especially college campuses.”

Gun control advocates oppose the bill, saying more guns don’t always create a safer environment.

The measure passed the committee on party lines last week and will next head to the full Senate.

However, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed an identical bill last year.