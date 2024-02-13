EPA expands program to improve wastewater systems in rural communities

The Environmental Protection Agency has expanded a program to improve wastewater sanitation in 150 communities in the U.S.

A pilot version of the project was launched in 2022 and included the San Carlos Apache reservation along with 10 other areas.

Nearly two-thirds of San Carlos residents don’t have access to centralized wastewater systems and rely on septic tanks.

The tribe has tapped $2.5 million in infrastructure funding from the program to improve waste management.

“Many rural and low-income communities in the U.S. lack basic running water and indoor plumbing, and our Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Program has been instrumental in helping communities from White Hall, Alabama to McDowell County, West Virginia to San Carlos Apache Tribe, Arizona access Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to address this critical need” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “In expanding the program to 150 additional communities, we are working to restore dignity and opportunity to underserved communities nationwide.”

An estimated 2 million people in the U.S. live without adequate wastewater infrastructure and safe, reliable drinking water in their homes, which puts their health at risk.