Senator Kelly hosts hearing in Flagstaff on flood control projects

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly heard testimony Thursday about water infrastructure projects in rural communities, at the first Senate field hearing held in Flagstaff in more than 30 years.

Community leaders testified about ongoing projects with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: including levee repairs in Winslow, a waterline for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, and enlargement of the Rio de Flag channel in Flagstaff.

Kelly says flooding in Flagstaff is catastrophic to business owners and homeowners, "and their homes are damaged not once in a hundred years, but over and over again. They can’t do any reconstruction of their homes, or do additions, or renovations that they would like to do because of issues with the insurance."

Kelly said he’s focused on legislation that will help rural communities navigate federal bureaucracy and get “shovel-ready” for water projects. He plans to introduce a Drought Resilient Infrastructure Act to Congress in the coming weeks.