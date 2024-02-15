© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senator Kelly hosts hearing in Flagstaff on flood control projects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:05 PM MST
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander Colonel Andrew Baker tour the Rio de Flag flood control project in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Melissa Sevigny
/
KNAU
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander Colonel Andrew Baker tour the Rio de Flag flood control project in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly heard testimony Thursday about water infrastructure projects in rural communities, at the first Senate field hearing held in Flagstaff in more than 30 years.

Community leaders testified about ongoing projects with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: including levee repairs in Winslow, a waterline for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, and enlargement of the Rio de Flag channel in Flagstaff.

Kelly says flooding in Flagstaff is catastrophic to business owners and homeowners, "and their homes are damaged not once in a hundred years, but over and over again. They can’t do any reconstruction of their homes, or do additions, or renovations that they would like to do because of issues with the insurance."

Kelly said he’s focused on legislation that will help rural communities navigate federal bureaucracy and get “shovel-ready” for water projects. He plans to introduce a Drought Resilient Infrastructure Act to Congress in the coming weeks.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsMark KellyU.S. Army Corps of Engineersflood controlFlagstaffWinslowPascua Yaqui
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny