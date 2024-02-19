Goodman appointment as Prescott's interim city manager

Tyler Goodman has been named Prescott’s interim city manager.

Goodman has worked for the City of Prescott for nearly eight years and was most recently the deputy manager. He previously served as interim manager in 2023.

His appointment was prompted by the resignation of former city manager Katie Gregory late last year.

The city has yet to confirm what exactly led to Gregory’s resignation which came less than a year after she was hired.

But a recently released settlement agreement between Gregory and the city shows she will continue to receive her salary through September as well as paid health insurance, state retirement and paid time off. The settlement requires both parties to “agree not to discuss the separation of employment with the media.”

Prescott officials say they hope to hire a permanent manager in the next few months.