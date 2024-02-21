Coconino supervisors reaffirm opposition to uranium mine near Grand Canyon

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors doubled down on their opposition to a uranium mine near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon this week.

District 1 Supervisor Patrice Horstman says the Pinyon Plain Mine is a serious environmental risk, a threat to tribal lands and could permanently harm the Grand Canyon’s water.

"For heaven’s sake, this is the Grand Canyon — one of the natural wonders of the world," Horstman said during Tuesday's meeting. "This is an area of profound historical, cultural, geographical, recreation and spiritual significance."

The supervisors are also concerned about the uranium ore that will be hauled through Flagstaff on its route to a mill in southern Utah.

The board has voiced their disapproval of the mine multiple times in the past. Tuesday’s vote only reaffirms that.

In the resolution, the board says they want the mine to be closed entirely. At a minimum, state and federal environmental agencies should monitor the water and air quality and then share that data with the public every month. The supervisors also want the mine’s 1980 environmental impact statement to be reevaluated.

President Joe Biden designated the nearly million-acre Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument last summer — partially to prevent new uranium mining claims in the area.

The Pinyon Plain Mine is located within the monument but is allowed to continue operating under a preexisting claim. Production began late last year.

The mine’s owner, Energy Fuels Resources, has maintained the mine is safe and they’re working with state officials to ensure compliance with all regulations.