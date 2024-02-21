Interior Department invests $10M in Arizona ecosystem restoration

The Biden administration will allocate $10 million to several ecosystem restoration projects in Arizona.

The announcement was made today by U.S. Interior Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz during a visit to Saguaro National Park.

The projects will include grassland, sagebrush and habitat restoration, development of climate-adapted seeds and mine hazard reduction and revegetation.

It’s all part of more than a $150 million of infrastructure investments to support 200 ecosystem projects across the country.

Officials say the aim is to make communities more resilient to climate change and also lessen wildfire danger across landscapes.

The projects will partner with states, tribes and nonprofits.