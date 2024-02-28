© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Police investigating suspicious death in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 28, 2024 at 1:55 PM MST
The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating a suspicious death reported this morning on Elden Street north of Route 66.

Medical personnel responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. reporting a down and injured man, who was declared deceased on the scene.

The department says this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Flagstaff Police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.
