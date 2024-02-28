Police investigating suspicious death in Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating a suspicious death reported this morning on Elden Street north of Route 66.

Medical personnel responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. reporting a down and injured man, who was declared deceased on the scene.

The department says this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Flagstaff Police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.