© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPA wants to sample residential soils in cleanup of Superfund mine site in Dewey-Humboldt

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 1, 2024 at 6:44 AM MST
The former Iron King Mine in Dewey-Humboldt was declared a superfund site in 2008. It and the Humboldt Smelter left behind 8 million tons of mine tailings and other waste containing arsenic and lead. It washed into drainages and the Agua Fria River, contaminated soils and continues to pose a health threat to people and wildlife.
Environmental Protection Agency
The former Iron King Mine in Dewey-Humboldt was declared a superfund site in 2008. It and the Humboldt Smelter left behind 8 million tons of mine tailings and other waste containing arsenic and lead. It washed into drainages and the Agua Fria River, contaminated soils and continues to pose a health threat to people and wildlife.

The Environmental Protection Agency will ask property owners in Dewey-Humboldt to sample soil from their property as part of a cleanup plan for a Superfund mine site and smelter.

EPA officials say they’ve already cleaned up residential soils with the highest levels of contamination near the defunct Iron King Mine but they still need to examine areas that weren’t as severely affected.

The mine and Humboldt Smelter are part of an $85 million cleanup that includes 4 million cubic yards of mine tailings with high levels of arsenic and lead that has washed into drainages that flow into the Agua Fria River.

Lead emissions, mine dust and spills have also polluted residential areas. The mine dates to the early 1900s and produced zinc, silver, lead and gold.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Iron King MineDewey-HumboltEPAsuperfund sitesminingLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF