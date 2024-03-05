© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Sedona's Cathedral Rock Trail to close weekly for maintenance

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 5, 2024 at 6:48 AM MST
The popular Cathedral Rock Trail and adjacent areas will be closed through April 13 on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for maintenance.
The Cathedral Rock Trail will be closed for a few days each week for maintenance.

Coconino National Forest officials say the popular Sedona trail will be closed to the public weekly on Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crews will use this time to construct additional rock steps, build retaining walls, improve trail drainage and attempt to eliminate user-created paths.

The trail will reopen Sunday through Tuesday.

The lower section up to the junction with Templeton Trail isn't included in the closure.

The Cathedral Rock Trail will return to full public use on April 14.
