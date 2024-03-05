Sedona's Cathedral Rock Trail to close weekly for maintenance

The Cathedral Rock Trail will be closed for a few days each week for maintenance.

Coconino National Forest officials say the popular Sedona trail will be closed to the public weekly on Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crews will use this time to construct additional rock steps, build retaining walls, improve trail drainage and attempt to eliminate user-created paths.

The trail will reopen Sunday through Tuesday.

The lower section up to the junction with Templeton Trail isn't included in the closure.

The Cathedral Rock Trail will return to full public use on April 14.