Ex-lawmaker David Stringer running for Yavapai County Attorney — again

Disgraced former state Rep. David Stringer is vying for the head of the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office for a second time.

The Republican came under fire in 2019 after he was recorded making racist speeches, including one about public school children.

A 1983 police report uncovered during an investigation by the House Ethics Committee also revealed Stringer was accused of paying boys for sex. Court documents show pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to five years of probation and community service.

Stringer resigned from the House of Representatives in 2019.

He previously attempted a comeback in 2020 with a run for the Yavapai County Attorney position. He lost by nearly 70% to incumbent Shelia Polk, who has since retired.

Stringer will face off against her replacement, Dennis McGrane, in the GOP primary.