Coconino supervisors appoint new Coconino County medical examiner

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has appointed a new chief medical examiner.

Dr. Michael Madsen will replace Dr. Lawrence Czarnecki following his retirement.

Madsen has served as the assistant examiner for more than six years and is board-certified in anatomic and forensic pathology.

He’s a graduate of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and completed his forensic pathology fellowship in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Czarnecki served as chief medical examiner for 19 years and officials say he played a pivotal role in meeting the growing needs of the county.

They also say he created a state-of-the-art facility and was instrumental in earning accreditation from the National Association of Medical Examiners.