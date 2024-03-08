$24M grant to expand modular home factory on Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed a $24 million grant to expand production of high-tech manufactured homes at the former site of the Navajo Generating Station near Page.

Nygren says it’s designed to address the housing crisis on the reservation and expand economic development and employment.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan will go to ZenniHome, which manufactures the adjustable homes, and the Navajo-woman-owned architectural firm IDS+A.

The current factory is located in the former NGS warehouse and is using steel recycled from the plant.

The company says about 6,500 homes could be built with the amount of material repurposed from NGS.

The warehouse was transferred to the Navajo Nation after the plant closed in 2019.

ZenniHome employs 135 Navajo workers and hopes to eventually build 25 homes daily.