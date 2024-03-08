Five finalists named for Flagstaff police chief

The City of Flagstaff has narrowed the search for a new police chief to five candidates.

The candidates include Flagstaff Police Department Lt. Charles Hernandez and Deputy Chief Collin Seay. The outside applicants have been named as Tucson Police Department Capt. Colin King, Maricopa County Sherrif’s Deputy Chief Kenneth Booker and Phoenix Police Department Operational Executive Police Chief Sean Connolly.

The new hire will replace outgoing head Dan Musselman. He announced his plans to retire earlier this year.

A community open house to meet the candidates is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20th at Flagstaff City Hall. The applicants will introduce themselves and detail their previous experience as well as how it relates to the police chief position. They’ll also field a few prepared questions before meeting with attendees.

The public can also attend the meet and greet via Microsoft Teams. All participants are encouraged to provide feedback on the prospects via a form on the city’s website.