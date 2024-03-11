NAH makes plans for outpatient surgery center in Flagstaff

Northern Arizona Healthcare plans to open a new outpatient surgery center in Flagstaff, the first step in what it calls a “reimagining” of the care center originally planned for Fort Tuthill.

Voters overturned the necessary rezoning required for the Fort Tuthill hospital in a ballot referendum last November. Northern Arizona Healthcare says the new plans respond to community concerns about keeping healthcare services centrally located and doing sustainable development.

The outpatient center will be located near the current hospital in central Flagstaff and will involve remodeling an existing building and adding six thousand square feet of new space. The project includes an ambulatory surgery center with six operating rooms, an orthopedic and neurosurgery clinic, a wound treatment center, and a sports medicine physical therapy center.

It’s now in the design stage and is expected to open to patients by the summer of 2026.