President Biden's budget proposal includes childcare credit, insulin cap, and taxes on billionaires

President Biden released a budget proposal topping 7 trillion dollars for the next fiscal year, which the Associated Press reports is unlikely to pass the House and Senate and become law. It’s an election year blueprint sketching what the future could hold if Biden and enough Democrats win in November.

The proposal includes tax breaks for families, an increased childcare credit, aid to first-time home-buyers, and higher taxes on corporations and billionaires, who would be charged a minimum tax of twenty-five percent. Drug costs would be capped at $2,000 and insulin at $35.

The budget also requests funding related to wildfire, drought, and climate change, and proposes a 14 percent increase in the money funneled to programs that address violence against Native American women.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, calls the proposal a glaring example of “reckless spending.”

Congress is still working on a budget for the current fiscal year.