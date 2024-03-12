© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Abandoned campfires spark small fires on Coconino National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 12, 2024 at 1:41 PM MST
An abandoned campfire spreads on the Coconino National Forest.
Coconino National Forest / Twitter
Several abandoned campfires recently sparked small wildfires on the Coconino National Forest which were extinguished by fire crews.

Forest officials remind recreationists to make sure their campfires are “DEAD OUT” and cool to the touch before they’re left unsupervised.

The Coconino National Forest is not currently under fire restrictions, except for certain sensitive areas where campfires are permanently banned including Oak Creek Canyon, Fossil Creek, parts of Mt. Eldon and the Dry Lake Hills, and just outside the city limits of Flagstaff. Fireworks are never allowed on national forest lands.
KNAU STAFF
