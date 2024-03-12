Coconino County reports first measles case wiith potential exposures in Flagstaff

Coconino County Health and Human Services has confirmed a case of measles and suspects at least one other.

Health officials say they are actively conducting disease surveillance and have identified five public locations where people may have been exposed:



Planet Fitness , 4650 US Highway 89 (Flagstaff Mall) on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.

, 4650 US Highway 89 (Flagstaff Mall) on NextCare Urgent Care , 399 S. Malpais Lane, Suite 100 on Feb. 18

, 399 S. Malpais Lane, Suite 100 on Joann Fabric and Craft , 1514 S. Riordan Ranch Rd. on Feb. 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

, 1514 S. Riordan Ranch Rd. on SimonMed Imaging , 1000 N. Humphreys St., #100 on March 4

, 1000 N. Humphreys St., #100 on Emergency Department at Flagstaff Medical Center, 1200 N. Beaver St. on March 3 and 5

Anyone who visited those locations on the specific date may have been exposed. Officials caution they should watch for measles symptoms like a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash. Symptoms typically appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

Those who develop a fever and rash should visit a healthcare provider immediately. Healthcare providers who treat a suspected measles case should notify Coconino County Health and Human Services or the Arizona Department of Health Services within 24 hours.

The Coconino County case comes as rates of the highly contagious airborne disease surge across the country. Two cases were confirmed in Maricopa County earlier this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the MMR vaccine to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella. About one in five unvaccinated people in the U.S. who get measles are hospitalized.

“Unvaccinated individuals are at highest risk of developing the disease if exposed. The best protection against measles is to receive the measles vaccine,” CCHHS Director Kim Musselman said.

Visit the CDC's website for more information.