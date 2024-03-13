Coconino County health officials alert residents to measles case

Coconino County has one confirmed case of measles and another probable case. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, health officials urge residents to be alert for symptoms of the highly contagious illness, which has no treatment but can be prevented by a vaccine.

It’s the first confirmed case of measles in Coconino County since 2012. Joel Bunis of Coconino County Health and Human Services says the disease was “all but eradicated” after vaccination began in the 1960s. It’s now primarily a risk to children who aren’t vaccinated yet, and unvaccinated adults.

Burnis says anyone with symptoms should isolate and call their doctor. "If you have a high fever, higher than 101, a cough, feeling run-down, red watery eyes—these are all symptoms that are fairly common, but if there’s a blotchy rash that starts to show up—if you have a fever and a rash, you should call your health care provider soon, like, very quickly."

About twenty percent of unvaccinated people who get measles in the U.S. are hospitalized. Maricopa County saw two cases of measles in February. It’s unknown if the case in Coconino County is connected.