© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coconino County health officials alert residents to measles case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published March 13, 2024 at 12:54 PM MST
The symptoms of measles generally appear about seven to 21 days after exposure and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, blotchy rash, body aches and red, watery eyes.
Science Photo Library
/
Getty Images
The symptoms of measles generally appear about seven to 21 days after exposure and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, blotchy rash, body aches and red, watery eyes.

Coconino County has one confirmed case of measles and another probable case. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, health officials urge residents to be alert for symptoms of the highly contagious illness, which has no treatment but can be prevented by a vaccine.

It’s the first confirmed case of measles in Coconino County since 2012. Joel Bunis of Coconino County Health and Human Services says the disease was “all but eradicated” after vaccination began in the 1960s. It’s now primarily a risk to children who aren’t vaccinated yet, and unvaccinated adults.

Burnis says anyone with symptoms should isolate and call their doctor. "If you have a high fever, higher than 101, a cough, feeling run-down, red watery eyes—these are all symptoms that are fairly common, but if there’s a blotchy rash that starts to show up—if you have a fever and a rash, you should call your health care provider soon, like, very quickly."

About twenty percent of unvaccinated people who get measles in the U.S. are hospitalized. Maricopa County saw two cases of measles in February. It’s unknown if the case in Coconino County is connected.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsScience and Innovationpublic healthmeaslesCoconino County Health and Human Services
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content