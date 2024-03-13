Feds cancel plans to spray insecticides on rangeland in northern Arizona

The federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has cancelled plans to spray insecticides on the Colorado Plateau north of the Grand Canyon to kill grasshoppers and crickets.

The agency issued the proposal earlier this year, saying the insecticides would help ranchers who are harmed by grasshoppers competing with livestock for forage, and that the effects on non-target species could be minimized.

The Center for Biological Diversity protested the plan, saying it would include spraying insecticides inside portions of the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, and newly designated Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument. The conservation group argues that grasshopper and crickets go through natural cycles of abundance and that insecticide would have harmed bees and other insects.