APS reports downed power lines in the Mormon Lake area, affecting our 88.7 transmitter site. Online streaming remains unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Census releases population data showing county, state trends

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 15, 2024 at 2:12 PM MST
This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
/
AP File Photo
This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit.

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2023 population estimates Thursday showing nationwide trends, with counties in the South continuing to grow and those in the Northeast and Midwest losing population.

In Arizona, most counties saw their population hold steady or grow over the course of three years. Pinal County between Phoenix and Tucson saw the fastest growth, a jump of 12 percent. Yavapai and Mohave counties both saw steady population growth with about a 5 percent increase since 2020.

In all three of those counties the data suggest the uptick in residents is driven by migration.

Coconino County, however, saw a drop in population between 2020 and 2021, more significant than in any other Arizona county. Since then, Coconino County’s population numbers have begun to climb, driven by births outweighing deaths rather than the migration of new residents.
KNAU and Arizona News Local News
KNAU STAFF
