Navajo Nation opposes Little Colorado River hydro-storage project

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 19, 2024 at 2:12 PM MST
An aerial view of the blue waters of the Little Colorado River near the confluence of the Colorado River on the Navajo Nation.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
An aerial view of the blue waters of the Little Colorado River near the confluence of the Colorado River on the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation Department of Justice has submitted comments to federal regulators opposing a controversial hydro-storage project slated for the reservation.

Navajo justice officials last week wrote that the Big Canyon Pumped Storage Project would likely have negative impacts to land, water, wildlife and cultural resources. The tribe asked that preliminary permits be denied in comments sent to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency in charge of permitting.

Navajo officials worry that the Phoenix-based company Pumped Hydro Storage’s plan to use groundwater near the Little Colorado River would impact water rights amid decades of drought. The tribe also says the project could negatively affect ceremonial practice in the area and threaten rare and culturally important plant and animal species.

Community groups and other area tribes have fought the proposal for years. It would fill four reservoirs with billions of gallons of water, which would then be used to generate power.

Last month federal officials denied permits for several similar proposals at Black Mesa and elsewhere on the Navajo Nation. It came as the commission announced it would no longer issue preliminary permits for energy projects on tribal lands that are opposed by the tribe.

In a recent filing, Pumped Hydro Storage said since it applied for permits before the new policy was put in place, the agency should approve its application for Big Canyon.

Pumped Hydro Storage, Navajo Nation, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, energy, Little Colorado River
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius was named interim news director and managing editor in January 2024. He joined KNAU's newsroom as an executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
