Forest managers in eastern Arizona plan spring ignitions

Fire managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan a series of prescribed burns this spring.

They’ll encompass large swaths of land on multiple ranger districts and include more than 5,700 acres southwest of Alpine, 12,000 acres along the Mogollon Rim, 2,100 acres near Springerville and Eager along with several other projects.

Officials say they’re waiting for appropriate conditions for ignitions and if fuel moisture, temperature, wind or humidity aren’t within the burn plan they’ll cancel the projects.

The burns are part of the U.S. Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy to treat 50 million acres of public, tribal and private lands in the U.S.

For more info on the prescribed burns, see https://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.