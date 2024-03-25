Fredonia mayor, son killed in head-on collision near Arizona-Utah border

The mayor of the Town of Fredonia and her 29-year-old son were killed in a head-on collision on the Navajo Nation near the Arizona-Utah border.

Officials say the crash occurred on March 16 on Navajo Route 20. Both Christy Riddle and Trevor Burrows died. It's unclear if anyone else was injured or involved in the crash. Additional details about the incident have not been made available.

Riddle was serving her first term as mayor of the Town of Fredonia. She previously worked for the Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District.

Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler described Riddle as an “exemplary public servant who worked tirelessly to turn Fredonia into a self-sufficient community.”

Burrows was the manager of an assisted living facility in Page. He leaves behind a wife and son.

Funeral services for Riddle and Burrows were held Saturday in Kanab, Utah.