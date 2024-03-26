© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

$7.6M allocated for Upper Rio de Flag and Bill Williams forest treatments

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 26, 2024 at 1:56 PM MST
An air tanker drop fire retardant on the Pipeline Fire on June 12, 2022 in the Ft. Valley area of Flagstaff.
Coconino National Forest
An air tanker drop fire retardant on the Pipeline Fire on June 12, 2022 in the Ft. Valley area of Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Flood Control District Board of Directors has approved $7.6 million for forest restoration near Flagstaff and Williams.

The projects in the Upper Rio de Flag Watershed and on Bill Williams Mountain are designed to reduce wildfire risk in the areas considered high risk for catastrophic wildfire and subsequent flooding.

During the project’s initial phase, the U-S Forest Service will treat about 12,000 acres over the next three to five years in the Upper Rio, which amounts to just over half of the total watershed.

Studies have shown the impacts of a severe wildfire on the west side of the San Francisco Peaks could result in nearly $3 billion in economic damage to the greater Flagstaff area.

A fire on Bill Williams Mountain could cost the City of Williams up to $700 million.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino Countyfloodingpipeline fireWildfire NewsFire Season 2024Local News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF