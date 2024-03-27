Mohave County Sen. Sonny Borrelli gets Trump endorsement in supervisor's race

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Lake Havasu state Sen. Sonny Borrelli in his race for a spot on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

Borrelli will end his third and final term in the state legislature this year. He was first elected in 2013.

The endorsement comes shortly after Borrelli announced last week that he could prove Trump’s loss in the 2020 election was rigged. The Republican claimed there was new information about a cybersecurity breach in multiple counties in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirms they've received the complaint.

Trump endorsed Borrelli the next day on the social media platform, Truth Social.

". . . Borrelli has been on the front line of fighting against corrupt elections since day one," he wrote. " . . . It is said that 'all politics is local' and that is especially true at the county level where elections are run fairly or rigged."

Trump has backed several national and statewide candidates in recent years. However, he’s only offered endorsements for just a few local or city council ones.