Supreme Court weighs who pays for tribal health care

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week on whether the government is responsible for covering more healthcare costs for Native American tribes.

The Department of Health and Human Services wants the court to reverse two lower court rulings that held the tribes were entitled to money for the costs of implementing their healthcare programs.

Courthouse News reports some justices were concerned the government was short-changing tribes.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted that tribal health care represents about one-third of what is spent by the average American.

Others worried a ruling in the tribes’ favor would leave the government with hefty costs. One estimate placed the total cost near $12 billion.

The justices are expected to issue a ruling by the end of June.