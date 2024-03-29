Construction of new JW Powell Bridge near Flagstaff starts Monday

The project to replace the deteriorating J.W. Powell Bridge along Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff starts Monday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the new bridge will be built next to the existing one. Traffic will continue using the old bridge and roundabouts during construction.

Most of the work will occur from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 5 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Work is not planned on weekends or holidays.

Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at the J.W. Powell Boulevard interchange when any overnight restrictions or closures are needed.

ADOT urges drivers to stay alert to construction activities, slow down and watch for flag crews directing traffic.

The $8.2 million project is expected to be completed late this year. More information is available on ADOT's website.