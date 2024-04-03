Poll: Trump leads Biden in Arizona, other key swing states

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal shows Donald Trump continues to lead President Joe Biden in six of the seven most competitive states in the 2024 election, including Arizona.

The former president holds a significant five-point lead in Arizona. Biden narrowly won the state by less than half a percent in the 2020 election.

Trump is also ahead in Georgia by three points and in Nevada by four.

The Wall Street Journal reports Biden's lagging numbers are propelled by dissatisfaction with the national economy and doubts about his capabilities, age and job performance. Trump holds an advantage on the economy, the border and inflation, while Biden has an edge on abortion.

Trump has a multipoint lead in each battleground state except for Wisconsin where Biden is ahead by three points.