Poll: Trump leads Biden in Arizona, other key swing states

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:57 AM MST
Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Save America" rally at Country Thunder Arizona in Florence, Arizona in 2022.

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal shows Donald Trump continues to lead President Joe Biden in six of the seven most competitive states in the 2024 election, including Arizona.

The former president holds a significant five-point lead in Arizona. Biden narrowly won the state by less than half a percent in the 2020 election.

Trump is also ahead in Georgia by three points and in Nevada by four.

The Wall Street Journal reports Biden's lagging numbers are propelled by dissatisfaction with the national economy and doubts about his capabilities, age and job performance. Trump holds an advantage on the economy, the border and inflation, while Biden has an edge on abortion.

Trump has a multipoint lead in each battleground state except for Wisconsin where Biden is ahead by three points.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2024 presidential electionArizona electionsJoe BidenDonald Trump
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF