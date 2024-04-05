© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
New fossil discovered at Grand Canyon National Park.

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 5, 2024 at 7:17 AM MST
This composite from the National Park Service shows a specimen of Equisetalean strobilus recently uncovered during excavation work at Grand Canyon National Park as part of the Transcanyon Waterline project. The photo on the right depicts a modern horsetail Strobilus.
National Park Service
This composite from the National Park Service shows a specimen of Equisetalean strobilus recently uncovered during excavation work at Grand Canyon National Park as part of the Transcanyon Waterline project. The photo on the right depicts a modern horsetail Strobilus.

A new fossil has been discovered at Grand Canyon National Park.

Officials with the National Park Service say the fossil was uncovered during recent excavation work at the Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse near the South Rim as part of the Transcanyon Waterline project.

A University of California, Berkeley researcher identified the specimen as a Equisetalean strobilus. They believe it’s approximately 290 million years old and represents the spore-producing reproductive organ of an extinct species of horsetail known as Sphenophyllum.

Park officials say this specific fossil isn’t uncommon in the Hermit Formation, but discovering the fruiting bodies is “unprecedented.”

They plan to release more information on the find soon.
