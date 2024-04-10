Crews contain small wildfire near Flagstaff

Crews have fully contained a small wildfire reported earlier today near Flagstaff.

The Walnut Fire east of the city and south of Interstate 40 was originally thought to be about 2 acres but was halted at a quarter-acre.

Officials say the interior portion of the fire may continue to produce minimal smoke and could remain visible from I-40.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as firefighters are still working along roads. The fire’s cause is unknown.

It comes as conditions in northern Arizona’s forests remains moist from recent precipitation, but ahead of increased winds in the forecast and the region’s typical dry season.

Coconino National Forest officials say the Walnut Fire is one of a handful of small wildfires that crews have responded to in recent weeks. Many were caused by remote, abandoned campfires and firefighters have been able to contain them quickly—a fairly normal occurrence for this time of year.