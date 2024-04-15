© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Hundreds in Flagstaff protest Arizona Supreme Court abortion ban ruling

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:13 AM MST
Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Flagstaff City Hall on Fri, April 12, 2024 in opposition to a ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court allowing an 1864 near-total abortion ban to take effect.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Flagstaff City Hall on Fri, April 12, 2024 in opposition to a ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court allowing an 1864 near-total abortion ban to take effect.

Hundreds gathered last week in Flagstaff to express frustration at the Arizona Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow a Civil War-era abortion ban to take effect. It has no exceptions for rape and incest and only allows the procedure if the pregnant person’s life is in danger.

Protesters converged on the lawn outside City Hall Friday afternoon chanting and waving signs in opposition to the ruling while passing drivers offered frequent honks of support.

“I was absolutely appalled that a law that predates Arizona even as a state is now affecting my right to choose,” said Flagstaff resident Jen Diehl. “What we need is people to show up at the polls and to think about who they’re voting for, and especially from people of my generation.”

At the event, reproductive rights advocates condemned the high court’s decision and state lawmakers who’ve blocked attempts to repeal the ban.

“I was furious because I feel we’re going back in time instead of forward, and that men are still trying to control our bodies and it’s really none of their business,” said Wendy Wetzel, a nurse practitioner who came to the rally dressed as a handmaiden from the novel and TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “This is Flagstaff. We are a community and I think this shows where we stand.”

Doctors or those aiding in abortions risk jail time under the decision. The ruling has sparked criticism from across the country and political spectrum.

It’s also focused more attention on Arizona’s role as a key swing state in this year’s election where voters could be asked to decide whether abortion rights should be enshrined in the state Constitution.
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
