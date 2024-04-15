Hundreds in Flagstaff protest Arizona Supreme Court abortion ban ruling

Hundreds gathered last week in Flagstaff to express frustration at the Arizona Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow a Civil War-era abortion ban to take effect. It has no exceptions for rape and incest and only allows the procedure if the pregnant person’s life is in danger.

Protesters converged on the lawn outside City Hall Friday afternoon chanting and waving signs in opposition to the ruling while passing drivers offered frequent honks of support.

“I was absolutely appalled that a law that predates Arizona even as a state is now affecting my right to choose,” said Flagstaff resident Jen Diehl. “What we need is people to show up at the polls and to think about who they’re voting for, and especially from people of my generation.”

At the event, reproductive rights advocates condemned the high court’s decision and state lawmakers who’ve blocked attempts to repeal the ban.

“I was furious because I feel we’re going back in time instead of forward, and that men are still trying to control our bodies and it’s really none of their business,” said Wendy Wetzel, a nurse practitioner who came to the rally dressed as a handmaiden from the novel and TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “This is Flagstaff. We are a community and I think this shows where we stand.”

Doctors or those aiding in abortions risk jail time under the decision. The ruling has sparked criticism from across the country and political spectrum.

It’s also focused more attention on Arizona’s role as a key swing state in this year’s election where voters could be asked to decide whether abortion rights should be enshrined in the state Constitution.