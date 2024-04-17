© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
California mom falls to her death on Sedona hike with husband and toddler

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 17, 2024 at 8:36 AM MST
A 40-year-old California mother is dead after officials say she fell to her death while hiking near Sedona Monday.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Zynad Joseph was staying with her husband and 1-year-old child in an Airbnb in Sedona. The family was hiking the Bear Mountain Trail when Joseph fell down a 140-foot cliff.

Another group of hikers stopped after they heard yelling and discovered Joseph was seriously injured. They called 911 as another member trekked down the embankment to her.

Zynad Joseph, 40, with her child in an undated photo provided by her family. Officials say the California mom fell to her death while hiking Bear Mountain in Sedona on April 15, 2024.
Courtesy
/
Joseph Family
Zynad Joseph, 40, with her child in an undated photo provided by her family. Officials say the California mom fell to her death while hiking Bear Mountain in Sedona on April 15, 2024.

Emergency responders later confirmed Joseph had died. Her husband and child were flown off the mountain. Ranger with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Search and Rescue volunteers recovered Joseph's body.

YCSO says they interviewed multiple hikers as they came off the trail. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information or who witnessed what happened to contact the agency at at 928-771-3260.
