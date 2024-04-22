Closures scheduled for North Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park

A portion of the North Kaibab Trail at Grand Canyon National Park will be closed starting Monday for survey work.

The closure will span from north of the Manzanita Day Use Area to the Supai Tunnel from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The same stretch will be closed to the public again from April 29 through May 2.

The Manzanita Day Use Area will remain available for use during the closures.

Park officials say the closures are necessary so survey crews can work safely above the trail to collect data to support future North Rim infrastructure projects. The work requires highly technical canyon wall scaling that will create a rockfall hazard along sections of the public trail corridor.

Park officials urge visitors to respect the posted closures and consider adjusting their itinerary or route if needed.