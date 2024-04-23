Ignitions begin on second day of prescribed burns near Flagstaff

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management continued work on a prescribed burn project near Flagstaff Tuesday.

The Turkey Hill Prescribed Fire is taking place on 250 acres about four miles south of Doney Park.

Winds are expected to push the smoke to the northeast and away from the Flagstaff area. Officials say it is unlikely to impact highways and nearby communities but could be visible throughout the area.

The project is only expected to last a day and is the second day of burns in the region.

Crews completed the 200-acre Walnut Project near Walnut Canyon Monday.

It was a continuation of a previous 450-acre burn that began in October.

State fire officials say the projects, known as "broadcast burns," are designed to reduce forest fuel accumulation in higher-risk areas and reduce the chances of extreme fire behavior.