Arizona Governor's Office of Tribal Relations threatened with closure

Senate Republicans have refused to take up a bill allowing the Arizona Governor’s Office of Tribal Relations to continue operating after June. The Arizona Mirror reports the bill extending the agency for eight years was killed by Senator Jake Hoffman after it received bipartisan backing in the House of Representatives.

However, a late amendment to a House Bill proposes a two-year extension for the Tribal Relations Office and several other agencies, with restrictions on their operations, such a ban on spending money on what the bill calls “critical race theory” training. The Governor’s Office disapproves of the proposed restrictions.

If nothing is done, the Office of Tribal Relations will close on July 1.