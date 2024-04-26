© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Arizona Governor's Office of Tribal Relations threatened with closure

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 26, 2024 at 1:52 PM MST
Tribal leaders listen to Gov. Katie Hobbs deliver the first ever Indian Nations & Tribes State of the State Address inside the Steele Auditorium at the Heard Museum on Jan. 10, 2024.
Shondiin Silversmith
/
Arizona Mirror
Tribal leaders listen to Gov. Katie Hobbs deliver the first ever Indian Nations & Tribes State of the State Address inside the Steele Auditorium at the Heard Museum on Jan. 10, 2024.

Senate Republicans have refused to take up a bill allowing the Arizona Governor’s Office of Tribal Relations to continue operating after June. The Arizona Mirror reports the bill extending the agency for eight years was killed by Senator Jake Hoffman after it received bipartisan backing in the House of Representatives.

However, a late amendment to a House Bill proposes a two-year extension for the Tribal Relations Office and several other agencies, with restrictions on their operations, such a ban on spending money on what the bill calls “critical race theory” training. The Governor’s Office disapproves of the proposed restrictions.

If nothing is done, the Office of Tribal Relations will close on July 1.
