Governor's office unveils reproductive rights website

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes unveiled a website Thursday that they say is a “safe resource” for women seeking reproductive options.

It includes information about the near-total abortion ban that is set to take effect in the state on June 8, as well as assistance for people looking for a health care center within Arizona or in another state.

The website’s resources include links to information about abortion options, birth control access, a mental health helpline, and insurance information.

The legal status of abortions in Arizona is in turmoil, with ongoing litigation against the 1864-era ban, and Democratic and some Republican lawmakers pushing for a repeal.

