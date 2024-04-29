© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Authorities offering $10,000 reward in case of missing Seligman woman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:42 PM MST
Shayna Feinman
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Shayna Feinman has been missing since March 9, 2024 from the Peach Springs/Hyde Park area near Seligman. Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her finding.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Seligman woman who’s been missing since early last month.

Shayna Feinman was last seen in the Peach Springs/Hyde Park area near Seligman on March 9.

Authorities believe she was heading to a friend’s house on foot but never arrived.

Police found her cellphone on a nearby property and say the people last seen with Feinman aren’t cooperating with the investigation.

Police are looking for any information about her before and at the time of her disappearance as well as her current whereabouts.

Feinman is a white female who’s 5-foot-4-inches tall and 140 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Those who may have information are asked to call the sheriff’s office or Silent Witness, which is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the finding of Feinman.
KNAU and Arizona News missing personsseligmanYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeLocal News
