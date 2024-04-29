Authorities offering $10,000 reward in case of missing Seligman woman

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Seligman woman who’s been missing since early last month.

Shayna Feinman was last seen in the Peach Springs/Hyde Park area near Seligman on March 9.

Authorities believe she was heading to a friend’s house on foot but never arrived.

Police found her cellphone on a nearby property and say the people last seen with Feinman aren’t cooperating with the investigation.

Police are looking for any information about her before and at the time of her disappearance as well as her current whereabouts.

Feinman is a white female who’s 5-foot-4-inches tall and 140 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Those who may have information are asked to call the sheriff’s office or Silent Witness, which is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the finding of Feinman.