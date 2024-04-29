© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conservationists praise update to BLM’s land management practices

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
Sunset on the Ironwood Forest National Monument, Arizona.
Lance Altherr
/
BLM
Sunset on the Ironwood Forest National Monument, Arizona.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management released a new rule for managing its public lands that is being praised by conservationists as a positive step for the environment. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The Public Lands Rule is an update to federal regulations that puts conservation on par with other uses of BLM lands, such as grazing, mining, and oil and gas development. The rule directs the BLM to quote “protect intact landscapes, restore degraded habitat, and make informed decisions based on science.”

Tracy Stone-Manning is the BLM’s director. "We’re all seeing how climate change and drought are impacting the landscape, along with additional pressures from a growing population, so we need this rule now to ensure we can deliver for the American people into the future."

Mike Quigley, Arizona state director of the Wilderness Society, says the rule is a positive change not just for environmental protection but also outdoor recreation and the revenue it creates. He called it “long overdue.”

"We’ve learned an awful lot in the last 70 years about how the world works and how the world is changing, and how we’re affecting it. This land use rule is keeping pace with the times, finally."

The BLM manages 12 million acres in Arizona and is the largest land manager in the country.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsScience and InnovationBLMpublic landsEnvironment
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny