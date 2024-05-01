Law enforcement dismantle encampment on NAU campus, about 20 arrested

Police in riot gear dismantled a pro-Palestine encampment at Northern Arizona University around midnight.

The move came hours after a 10 p.m. deadline for protesters to leave the area outside of the University Union.

Officials say the NAU Police Department arrested about 20 people for trespassing.

Videos posted to social media show law enforcement and others removing tents and physically removing demonstrators.

University officials issued an update shortly after midnight.

"NAU acted accordingly to enforce university protocols and to foster public safety and maintain the continuity of university operations."

Students for Justice in Palestine – the group behind the demonstration – described the event as a "peaceful protest" and that NAU responded with violence.

"NAU knows exactly what they did wrong," the group wrote in a social media post. "They know exactly where they stand. They know they're on the wrong side of history."

SJP leaders maintain school administration did not contact them about their demands before breaking up the encampment and protest. They're asking for university funds to be divested from Israeli military operations and for NAU police to be abolished.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.