Suspect in Cameron shooting that left one dead arrested

The suspect in a shooting Monday in Cameron has been arrested.

The Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety Derick Myron was taken into custody early this morning after investigators found him at a residence in Tuba City.

According to officials he was arrested without incident and turned over to federal authorities.

Myron allegedly shot and killed a Cameron resident and wounded two others before fleeting on Monday.

Police haven’t named the victims but said it was a domestic violence incident.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Myron is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Flagstaff today.