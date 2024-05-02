© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect in Cameron shooting that left one dead arrested

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:54 PM MST
Navajo Nation Police say Derick Myron is person of interest in a shooting that occurred in the town of Cameron on Mon, April 29, 2024.
Navajo Nation Police Department
Navajo Nation Police say Derick Myron is person of interest in a shooting that occurred in the town of Cameron on Mon, April 29, 2024.

The suspect in a shooting Monday in Cameron has been arrested.

The Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety Derick Myron was taken into custody early this morning after investigators found him at a residence in Tuba City.

According to officials he was arrested without incident and turned over to federal authorities.

Myron allegedly shot and killed a Cameron resident and wounded two others before fleeting on Monday.

Police haven’t named the victims but said it was a domestic violence incident.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Myron is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Flagstaff today.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News crimeNavajo NationLocal NewsTuba Citycameron
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF