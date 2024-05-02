Vigil follows arrest of 24 for Palestine encampment at NAU

Hundreds of people silently linked arms during a vigil at NAU Wednesday in solidarity with the 24 demonstrators arrested as police dismantled an encampment in support of Palestinians the night before.

The event was a stark contrast to the prior night when police in riot gear clashed with demonstrators outside the University Union after they missed a 10 p.m. deadline to remove the temporary structures.

Vigil attendees were advised to disperse if law enforcement approached, and the event was over by 10:30 p.m.

Leaders say it was also in protest of NAU’s suspension of the campus organization behind the encampment — Students for Justice in Palestine — and to express anti-police sentiment.

NAU has tightened policies through the end of the semester in light of ongoing demonstrations at universities nationwide against the war in Gaza. Temporary structures are no longer allowed on the Flagstaff campus, and “expressive activity” is only permitted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.