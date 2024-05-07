© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Heavy smoke expected on Lake Mary Road amid wildfire ignitions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:51 PM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Ignitions have begun on a lightning-caused wildfire near Clints Well as crews use the blaze to treat thousands of acres.

The area near the Wolf Fire on the Coconino National Forest that started last week was already slated for a prescribed burn later this month.

Managers plan to treat about 2,000 acres in the coming days and 11,000 acres over the next two weeks.

The wildfire is currently about 3 acres in size. Officials say they’ll be able to reduce hazardous fuels and protect the C.C. Cragin Watershed.

Heavy smoke is expected along Lake Mary Road and speed limits will be reduced to 35 miles per hour in the area.

Officials ask drivers to be conscious of fire personnel and a closure order and fire restrictions have been issued for the area.
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2024Coconino National ForestLocal News
