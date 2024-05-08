© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff City Council opts not to take stance on war in Gaza

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:20 AM MST
The Flagstaff City Hall building at 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Tony Webster
/
Flickr
The Flagstaff City Hall building at 211 W. Aspen Ave.

The Flagstaff City Council opted not to move forward with requests to take an official stance on the ongoing war in Gaza.

The conversation was prompted by two competing citizen petitions. One urged the council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while the other wanted a resolution in support of Israel’s right to defend itself.

More than a dozen members of the public weighed in during Tuesday's meeting.

However, council members hesitated to endorse one side over the other, citing the complexity of the issues and fears of causing further division in the community.

Some, like Councilmembers Miranda Sweet and Lori Matthews, said it was beyond their scope.

"Conversations need to happen, but more so in the community and not within these walls," Sweet said.
