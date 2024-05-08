Flagstaff City Council opts not to take stance on war in Gaza

The Flagstaff City Council opted not to move forward with requests to take an official stance on the ongoing war in Gaza.

The conversation was prompted by two competing citizen petitions. One urged the council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while the other wanted a resolution in support of Israel’s right to defend itself.

More than a dozen members of the public weighed in during Tuesday's meeting.

However, council members hesitated to endorse one side over the other, citing the complexity of the issues and fears of causing further division in the community.

Some, like Councilmembers Miranda Sweet and Lori Matthews, said it was beyond their scope.

"Conversations need to happen, but more so in the community and not within these walls," Sweet said.