CCSO identify 1975 remains of 'Munsingwear Doe' as Minnesota Vietnam veteran

Human remains found east of Flagstaff nearly 50 years ago have been identified as a Vietnam veteran originally from Minnesota.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Gerald Francis Long.

The remains were discovered off Meteor City Road in 1975 by farmers chasing a runaway pig. The victim became known as "Munsingwear Doe" due to the Munsingwear brand jacket found with the remains. Numerous leads never resulted in an identification.

CCSO contracted with Intermountain Forensics of Salt Lake City last year to conduct a forensic genetic genealogy process.

Long was identified as a match in February early this year. It was later confirmed through a match to a known record of Long's fingerprints and a DNA sample from a family member.

Investigators have since learned Long enlisted in the Army and deployed to Vietnam in 1969. He returned to Minnesota in 1972. Later that year, Long told his family he was going to the West Coast. That was the last time they saw him.

His cause of death remains unknown.